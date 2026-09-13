Tata Sons mandatory listing valued at ₹10L/cr to unlock ₹1.2L/cr
Business
Tata Sons, the holding company behind big names like Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle and Tata Steel, is finally set for a mandatory stock market listing, valued at around ₹10 lakh crore.
This move is expected to unlock about ₹1.2 lakh crore in value for seven listed Tata Group companies that together own an 11.6% stake in Tata Sons.
Tata Chemicals stake exceeds market cap
Tata Motors PV and Tata Steel lead the pack, each with a stake now worth ₹30,600 crore.
Tata Chemicals stands out too: its stake (₹25,300 crore) is actually worth more than its entire market cap!
Other beneficiaries include Tata Power, Indian Hotels, Tata Consumers, and Tata Investment.
The September 17, 2026 board meeting will likely see succession and the listing roadmap come up.