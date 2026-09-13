Tata Sons meets Thursday after RBI orders listing, denies de-registration
Business
Tata Sons is meeting this Thursday to figure out how to handle the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s order that big finance companies like Tata Sons must list their shares on the stock market.
The RBI recently turned down Tata Sons's request for de-registration as a core investment company.
Experts advise Tata Sons to negotiate
Legal experts say Tata Sons could ask the RBI for more time or even take things to court, but courts rarely step in unless something is really unfair.
Experts also suggest it is smarter for Tata Sons to work directly with the RBI and show a clear plan: this could help avoid bigger headaches later.