Tata Steel's Q3 profit jumps 723% YoY to ₹2,689cr
Business
Tata Steel just pulled off a huge win, posting a 723% rise in net profit for the December quarter—₹2,689 crore compared to ₹327 crore a year earlier (December quarter 2024 / Oct-Dec 2024).
While that's impressive, it's worth noting that profits and revenue actually dipped a bit compared to the previous quarter.
Strong demand in India boosts earnings
Most of this boost came from Tata Steel's India operations, which saw strong demand and record deliveries.
EBITDA (a key measure of earnings) shot up 39% to ₹8,309 crore.
The company also made some smart moves by upping its stakes in two major subsidiaries and cutting net debt by over ₹5,200 crore—even as it faced challenges in the UK.