Tata Steel's Q3 profit jumps 723% YoY to ₹2,689cr

Strong demand in India boosts earnings

Most of this boost came from Tata Steel's India operations, which saw strong demand and record deliveries.

EBITDA (a key measure of earnings) shot up 39% to ₹8,309 crore.

The company also made some smart moves by upping its stakes in two major subsidiaries and cutting net debt by over ₹5,200 crore—even as it faced challenges in the UK.