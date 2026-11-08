Tata Teleservices shares rally over 23% despite ₹25,000 DoT penalty
Business
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) just wrapped up a four-day rally, with its shares surging over 6% during Sunday's Muhurat Trading on 8 November 2026 and notching a total gain of more than 23%.
This happened even as the company faced a ₹25,000 penalty from the Department of Telecommunications for missing some subscriber verification steps.
Tata Teleservices Q2 FY27 loss ₹59cr
The company managed to shrink its net loss to ₹59 crore in Q2 FY27 (down from ₹321 crore last year), and revenue grew 8.4% to ₹310 crore.
Investors are taking notice, but analysts say Tata Teleservices still has a negative net worth and needs to keep share prices above ₹42 to ₹43 for things to stay on track.
If prices dip below ₹34, old worries could resurface.