Tata Trusts: Mehli Mistry's new condition for Venu Srinivasan's reappointment
Mehli Mistry, a trustee at Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, has set a new condition for bringing back Venu Srinivasan as trustee and vice-chairman: from now on, every trustee's renewal—including his own—should need everyone's agreement.
This move comes at a tense time, with internal disagreements surfacing within Tata Trusts.
Unanimous renewals to follow past practice
Tata Trusts holds big influence over Tata Sons, one of India's most powerful business groups.
The continued requirement for unanimous renewals follows past practice and could make future leadership changes tricky—especially since trusteeships became lifetime roles after Ratan Tata passed away.
With the government stepping in to calm things down, how the trustees work together now will shape the group's stability going forward.