TCS acquires US digital marketing firm ListenEngage for $72.8 million
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is making moves in the tech world by acquiring ListEngage, a US-based digital marketing firm, for up to $72.8 million.
The deal, set to close by October 10, 2025, brings over 100 experienced professionals with over 400 Salesforce certifications into TCS's US team and aims to boost their AI and Salesforce services.
TCS's strategic move into AI and Salesforce services
This isn't just another big tech buyout—TCS is doubling down on its goal to become a global leader in AI-powered tech services.
By bringing in ListEngage's expertise with Salesforce platforms like Marketing Cloud and Data Cloud, TCS is strengthening its partnership with Salesforce and expanding its digital marketing reach.
Plus, after the news broke, TCS shares got a small boost.