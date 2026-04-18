TCS CEO denies Nashik closure as allegations are looked into

TCS investigation led by Aarthi Subramanian

Krithivasan emphasized that TCS has a zero tolerance approach to misconduct and is sticking to its high standards during this probe.

The internal investigation is led by Aarthi Subramanian, with Deloitte and Trilegal as independent counsel, and the findings are presented to the Oversight committee chaired by Keki Mistry.

He also clarified that Nida Khan, mentioned in media reports, isn't part of human resources or recruitment but served as a process associate.

TCS says it's working closely with authorities to keep the process fair and ensure everyone feels safe at work.