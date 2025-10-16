TCS lays off 6,000 employees in AI-driven restructuring

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has let go of about 6,000 mid and senior-level employees—roughly 1% of its team—as part of a bigger shift driven by AI and changing business needs. This move is part of a net reduction of nearly 20,000 jobs in the July-September 2025 quarter.

Attrition at TCS ticked up to 13.3% TCS's workforce now stands at 5.93 lakh as of September 30, 2025. Attrition ticked up to 13.3% from 12.3% a year ago.

Still, TCS posted a net profit of ₹12,075 crore and revenue of ₹65,799 crore in Q2 FY26.

Severance costs hit ₹1,135 crore this quarter Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal shared that severance costs hit ₹1,135 crore this quarter.

While layoffs are tough, TCS says they're focusing on reskilling, aiming to keep skills sharp as AI becomes a bigger part of the business.