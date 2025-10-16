TCS lays off 6,000 employees in AI-driven restructuring
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has let go of about 6,000 mid and senior-level employees—roughly 1% of its team—as part of a bigger shift driven by AI and changing business needs.
This move is part of a net reduction of nearly 20,000 jobs in the July-September 2025 quarter.
Attrition at TCS ticked up to 13.3%
TCS's workforce now stands at 5.93 lakh as of September 30, 2025. Attrition ticked up to 13.3% from 12.3% a year ago.
Still, TCS posted a net profit of ₹12,075 crore and revenue of ₹65,799 crore in Q2 FY26.
Severance costs hit ₹1,135 crore this quarter
Chief HR Officer Sudeep Kunnumal shared that severance costs hit ₹1,135 crore this quarter.
While layoffs are tough, TCS says they're focusing on reskilling, aiming to keep skills sharp as AI becomes a bigger part of the business.
TCS focuses on strategic planning in response to AI-led changes
TCS isn't just cutting jobs—they're focusing on strategic planning in response to AI-led changes.
The company says these layoffs aren't random but are part of careful planning, with extra support for those affected as they shift toward new tech opportunities.