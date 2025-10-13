TCS plans $7bn data center in India, seeks equity stake sale Business Oct 13, 2025

TCS is looking to sell a stake in its new data center subsidiary and is already talking with private equity firms.

The plan is to build a massive 1-gigawatt data center in India over the next five to six years, with an investment of about $7 billion.

The move mixes debt and equity funding, aiming to meet the huge demand for digital infrastructure.