TCS plans $7bn data center in India, seeks equity stake sale
Business
TCS is looking to sell a stake in its new data center subsidiary and is already talking with private equity firms.
The plan is to build a massive 1-gigawatt data center in India over the next five to six years, with an investment of about $7 billion.
The move mixes debt and equity funding, aiming to meet the huge demand for digital infrastructure.
TCS aims to be the top AI IT services player
This project is at the heart of TCS's strategy to lead in AI-powered IT services as India's digital economy grows.
CFO Sameer Seksaria highlighted that strong customer ties give TCS an edge, especially as more Indian businesses and government agencies look for advanced AI solutions.
By investing big in both tech and talent, TCS wants to become the go-to partner for enterprise AI across India.