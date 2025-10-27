TCS denies report claiming M&S ended $1B contract over cyberattack

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has refuted a UK media report that claimed Marks & Spencer (M&S) terminated a $1 billion contract with the Indian IT giant. The company called the report "misleading." In a clarification filed with stock exchanges on Sunday evening, TCS said The Telegraph article contained factual inaccuracies, including the reported size of the contract and its continuity with M&S.

Contract details Service desk contract 'insignificant' part of overall engagement: TCS TCS clarified that the M&S service desk contract mentioned in the report went through a regular competitive tender process starting in January 2025. The retailer decided to partner with other providers long before the cyber incident in April 2025, TCS said. The company stressed these matters were "clearly unrelated." It also added that this service desk contract was an "insignificant part" of its overall engagement with M&S.

Ongoing collaboration TCS committed to working on several other areas for M&S TCS reiterated its commitment to working on several other areas as a strategic partner for M&S. The company also clarified that it does not provide cybersecurity services to M&S, but another partner does. This clarification comes after The Telegraph's report suggested that M&S decided against renewing its $1 billion technology helpdesk deal with TCS after a cyberattack that cost the British retailer some £300 million.

Clarification issued IT service desk contract ended in July, says M&S TCS has been serving M&S for over a decade. The IT service desk contract officially ended in July, M&S said. "TCS provides a number of technology and IT services for M&S, and we value our partnership with the TCS team," the UK-based retailer said in a statement. It further clarified that "as is usual process, we went to market to test for the most suitable product available."