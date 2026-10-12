TCS wants 80% of new employees to have AI skills
What's the story
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plans to hire 80% of its new employees with digital and artificial intelligence (AI) skills. The move comes as the company shifts toward more AI-led work. TCS's Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian told PTI that out of the 4,500 people added in Q2, 25-30% are pure AI talent while nearly 80% are new-age professionals.
Revenue growth
AI now contributes 10% to TCS's overall revenue
AI-led work now contributes 10% to TCS's overall revenue, a number that is expected to grow.
TCS's CEO and Managing Director K Krithivasan said the company will continue investing in "niche talent" and pursue mergers and acquisitions as well as partnerships.
Krithivasan said the growth in AI revenues will also have a positive impact on profitability.
Deal strategy
Krithivasan on AI integration at TCS
Krithivasan said TCS is very conservative in classifying a deal as an AI one.
However, he added that there is some aspect of AI in virtually all the work the company is doing at present.
This reflects TCS's strategic approach toward integrating artificial intelligence into its services as well as operations.