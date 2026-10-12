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Home / News / Business News / TCS wants 80% of new employees to have AI skills
TCS wants 80% of new employees to have AI skills
AI-led work now contributes 10% to TCS's overall revenue

TCS wants 80% of new employees to have AI skills

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 12, 2026
01:14 pm
What's the story

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plans to hire 80% of its new employees with digital and artificial intelligence (AI) skills. The move comes as the company shifts toward more AI-led work. TCS's Chief Operating Officer Arathi Subramanian told PTI that out of the 4,500 people added in Q2, 25-30% are pure AI talent while nearly 80% are new-age professionals.

Revenue growth

AI now contributes 10% to TCS's overall revenue

AI-led work now contributes 10% to TCS's overall revenue, a number that is expected to grow.

TCS's CEO and Managing Director K Krithivasan said the company will continue investing in "niche talent" and pursue mergers and acquisitions as well as partnerships.

Krithivasan said the growth in AI revenues will also have a positive impact on profitability.

Deal strategy

Krithivasan on AI integration at TCS

Krithivasan said TCS is very conservative in classifying a deal as an AI one.

However, he added that there is some aspect of AI in virtually all the work the company is doing at present.

This reflects TCS's strategic approach toward integrating artificial intelligence into its services as well as operations.

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