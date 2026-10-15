Tech Mahindra hires 5,446 in Q2, headcount hits 152,206
Tech Mahindra just brought on 5,446 new team members in the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, bumping its total headcount to 152,206.
The company's attrition rate, basically the number of people leaving, also dipped a bit from last quarter.
This hiring push follows a phase where they focused on working smarter and tightening up margins.
Mohit Joshi says hires boost productivity
Mohit Joshi, CEO and managing director of Tech Mahindra, shared that they're bringing in talent from top institutes like IITs, NITs, and universities in the US and Europe as well to boost productivity.
It's all part of a bigger business restructuring plan with the aim of improving operating margins.
And it seems to be paying off: Tech Mahindra's net profit jumped 32% year-over-year this quarter, with revenue also seeing solid growth.