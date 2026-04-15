Tech Mahindra rejects 'Footwear-Free zone' claim after internal review

TCS Nashik faces religious coercion allegations

A Tech Mahindra spokesperson emphasized their commitment to a fair, inclusive workplace, saying, "This is with reference to recent social media posts alleging religious bias within Tech Mahindra. We take such concerns seriously and conducted an internal review, which found these claims to be inaccurate and unfounded. We confirm that the image titled 'Footwear Free Zone' is not from any of our offices, and the anonymous post regarding hiring practices is false."

Meanwhile, in a separate incident at TCS Nashik, eight individuals are under fire over allegations of religious coercion, raising fresh concerns about respect and inclusivity at work.