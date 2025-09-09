Tech Mahindra's stock jumps 2% post-Q1 results

FY25 highlights: Revenue, net profit, dividend

Looking at the bigger picture, Tech Mahindra's yearly revenue grew to ₹52,988 crore for FY25 with net profit jumping to ₹4,244 crore—almost double last year's EPS (now at ₹48).

The company also declared a total dividend of ₹45 per share for FY25 (with a final payout set for July), which definitely sweetens the deal for shareholders and signals confidence in future growth.