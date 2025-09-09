Next Article
Tech Mahindra's stock jumps 2% post-Q1 results
Tech Mahindra's stock got a nice 2.12% boost, hitting ₹1,491.60 after the company shared its June 2025 quarter results.
Even though revenue dipped slightly compared to last quarter, net profit held strong at ₹1,128 crore and earnings per share came in at ₹12.87.
FY25 highlights: Revenue, net profit, dividend
Looking at the bigger picture, Tech Mahindra's yearly revenue grew to ₹52,988 crore for FY25 with net profit jumping to ₹4,244 crore—almost double last year's EPS (now at ₹48).
The company also declared a total dividend of ₹45 per share for FY25 (with a final payout set for July), which definitely sweetens the deal for shareholders and signals confidence in future growth.