Info Edge shares rise 2% as debt-free status boosts sentiment

Highlights of Info Edge's financial performance

Over the past year, Info Edge's revenue grew from ₹676.71 crore (June 2024) to ₹790.86 crore (June 2025), with net profits peaking at ₹693.60 crore in March 2025.

The company also declared a ₹3.60 per share dividend and completed a stock split in May, making shares more accessible—plus, they're running debt-free with total assets of ₹42,771 crore as of March 2025.