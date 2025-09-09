Dr. Reddy's shares rise 2% on strong quarterly results

If you follow big pharma or invest, Dr. Reddy's is showing it can weather ups and downs. While quarterly profit dipped a bit (₹1,409.7 crore vs the previous quarter's ₹1,581.2 crore), annual revenue and profit both climbed—revenue hit ₹32,643.9 crore and net profit was up to ₹5,703.5 crore for FY25.

Dividend, stock split boost investor sentiment

Investors are watching more than just profits: Dr. Reddy's return on equity is a solid 16.85%, and debt remains low at 0.12 ratio—a sign of stability.

The company also announced an ₹8 per share dividend (ex-dividend date July 10) and recently split its stock to make shares more accessible for everyone interested in owning a piece of the action.