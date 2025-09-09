Dr. Reddy's shares rise 2% on strong quarterly results
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories saw its stock rise over 2% on Tuesday morning, reaching ₹1,277.80 after reporting its latest quarterly financial results for the quarter ending June 2025.
Annual revenue and profit climb
If you follow big pharma or invest, Dr. Reddy's is showing it can weather ups and downs.
While quarterly profit dipped a bit (₹1,409.7 crore vs the previous quarter's ₹1,581.2 crore), annual revenue and profit both climbed—revenue hit ₹32,643.9 crore and net profit was up to ₹5,703.5 crore for FY25.
Dividend, stock split boost investor sentiment
Investors are watching more than just profits: Dr. Reddy's return on equity is a solid 16.85%, and debt remains low at 0.12 ratio—a sign of stability.
The company also announced an ₹8 per share dividend (ex-dividend date July 10) and recently split its stock to make shares more accessible for everyone interested in owning a piece of the action.