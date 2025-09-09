TechD Cybersecurity to raise ₹39cr via SME IPO
TechD Cybersecurity Ltd (formerly Techdefence Labs Solutions) is opening its IPO on September 15, aiming to raise ₹39 crore with shares priced between ₹183-₹193 each.
The offer closes on September 17, and the company plans to list on NSE Emerge.
TechD Cybersecurity's growth story
Based in Ahmedabad since 2017, TechD Cybersecurity provides cybersecurity services.
With over 470 clients—including Adani and Zensar Technologies—across industries like banking, the company has seen strong growth: profits jumped 158% to ₹8.37 crore and revenue nearly doubled in FY2024-25.
IPO to fund expansion, including into North America
Funds from the IPO will help grow TechD's team and support expansion into North America, the Middle East, and Africa.
Part of the capital will also go toward building India's largest integrated Global Security Operations Center in Ahmedabad—with space for R&D, training programs, and a massive new operations hub.