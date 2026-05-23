Telangana launches Life Sciences Policy 2026-30 targeting $25bn, 500,000 jobs Business May 23, 2026

Telangana just rolled out its Life Sciences Policy 2026-30, aiming to put the state on the world map as one of the top five life sciences hubs.

The cabinet gave it the green light Saturday, and it's set to attract $25 billion in investments and create 500,000 jobs.

The policy also offers incentives for R&D units.