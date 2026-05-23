Telangana launches Life Sciences Policy 2026-30 targeting $25bn, 500,000 jobs
Business
Telangana just rolled out its Life Sciences Policy 2026-30, aiming to put the state on the world map as one of the top five life sciences hubs.
The cabinet gave it the green light Saturday, and it's set to attract $25 billion in investments and create 500,000 jobs.
The policy also offers incentives for R&D units.
Telangana approves meals, Godavari 1,000cr, RDSS
Alongside this, the cabinet approved midday meals for students in government junior colleges—a welcome boost for young learners.
There's also ₹1,000 crore earmarked for Godavari Pushkaralu preparations in 2027 (with ₹300 crore released immediately), plus a go-ahead for state power companies to join the central government's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to help improve efficiency and finances.