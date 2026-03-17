Telecom startup Velmenni raises ₹30cr to go global Business Mar 17, 2026

Velmenni, a Delhi-based telecom startup, just raised ₹30 crore in funding led by Pi Ventures, with Mount Tech Growth Fund Kavachh and Apekso also joining in.

The money will help them build advanced free-space optics (FSO) technology for defense and enterprise clients, plus fuel their plans to go global.