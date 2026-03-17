Telecom startup Velmenni raises ₹30cr to go global
Velmenni, a Delhi-based telecom startup, just raised ₹30 crore in funding led by Pi Ventures, with Mount Tech Growth Fund Kavachh and Apekso also joining in.
The money will help them build advanced free-space optics (FSO) technology for defense and enterprise clients, plus fuel their plans to go global.
Instead of using crowded radio waves, Velmenni beams internet through light
Instead of using crowded radio waves, Velmenni beams internet through light: think super-fast data that's secure because light can't pass through walls.
Their FSO systems provide high-speed wireless support for 4G LTE, 5G and broadband and can enable faster, lower-cost rollouts than traditional fiber or spectrum-based solutions.
Velmenni has deployed India's 1st commercial carrier-grade FSO backhaul link
Founder and CEO Deepak Solanki kicked off India's first commercial-grade FSO backhaul link at GMR Group's thermal power plant in Odisha.
Velmenni has deployed India's first commercial carrier-grade FSO backhaul link to support a private 5G network at a GMR Group thermal power plant in Odisha.