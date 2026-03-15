TIDCO invests ₹25-30 crore each in space, EV startups
TIDCO, Tamil Nadu's state industrial body, announced new startup investments under the TIDCO Startup Investment Policy 2025, putting ₹25-30 crore each into Agnikul Cosmos (space tech) and Raptee Energy (electric motorcycles).
This is part of a new push to back deep-tech startups that match the state's vision for future industries.
With these deals, Agnikul is now valued at around ₹5,500 crore and Raptee at about ₹700 crore.
Agnikul and Raptee are poster children for deep-tech innovation
Agnikul Cosmos builds small satellite launch vehicles and even has its own private launchpad at Sriharikota.
Raptee Energy focuses on high-performance electric bikes for the premium segment, think fast, stylish EVs.
Both are seen as innovators who could help shape Tamil Nadu's tech landscape with TIDCO's support.
TIDCO's bigger vision is to foster local tech ecosystem
This isn't just about two companies. TIDCO has signaled plans to invest in chip design startup iVP Semiconductor.
It's all part of a broader strategy to boost homegrown innovation and make Tamil Nadu a hub for cutting-edge tech.
Both startups have already raised funds before this round
The source does not specify amounts or dates for prior fundraises.
With TIDCO stepping in now, both startups are set to scale up faster and make some noise in their fields.