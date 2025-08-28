ByteDance's revenue grew by 25% in Q2

TikTok owner ByteDance's valuation tops $330B via employee share buyback

By Mudit Dube Aug 28, 2025

ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is gearing up for a new employee share buyback. The move would value the Chinese tech giant at over $330 billion. The decision comes after a strong revenue growth in the second quarter, with sales rising by 25% year-on-year to some $48 billion. The company's China business has mainly driven this growth.