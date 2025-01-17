Top 5 credit cards for public transport in India
What's the story
Traveling on India's public transport system is a lot easier (and cheaper!) when you have a good credit card in your pocket.
Some cards offer huge benefits like free lounge access and rewards on travel expenses.
In this article, we'll look at five of the best credit cards for public transport in India. These cards will make your daily commute not just easier but also more rewarding.
Lounge benefits
Lounge access with Amex
The American Express Platinum Travel Credit Card is a godsend for public transport users, particularly if you often travel to/from airports or railway stations that have lounges.
You enjoy complimentary access to select lounges with this card, transforming the waiting game into a pleasant experience.
Plus, every purchase you make gets you closer to rewards that can be exchanged for travel vouchers, essentially cutting down your transportation expenses.
Axis Perks
Axis Bank's travel companion
The Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card (available in Silver, Gold, and Platinum variants) grants up to 18 domestic and 12 international lounge visits per year.
Perfect for metro or rail users who want to relax in a peaceful environment before heading out.
Frequent commuters will appreciate the ability to redeem accumulated EDGE Miles against flights or travel expenses.
HDFC benefits
Fly and commute with HDFC
The HDFC Bank 6E Rewards XL Credit Card is perfect for people who mix flights with public transport.
Co-branded with IndiGo Airlines, it provides priority check-in and complimentary meals on flights.
Even though it concentrates on air travel advantages, the rewards points can be utilized to pay for metro or bus fares.
The extra 6E Prime advantages solidify its position as a complete card for regular flyers and commuters.
IRCTC SBI Card
Rail commuters' delight
Designed for Indian Railways fans, the IRCTC RuPay SBI Credit Card provides a 10% value back on rail ticket purchases made through the IRCTC platform and eliminates the 1% transaction fee on such purchases.
This not only reduces travel expenses for rail users but also enables them to redeem points directly on the IRCTC app or website— a perfect card for frequent train travelers.
NCMC integration
Unified payment solution
Travel cards with National Common Mobility Card integration provide a convenient, unified payment method for metros, buses, and trains.
Issued by State Bank of India and HDFC Bank, these cards also support retail shopping, toll taxes, and ATM withdrawals.
This convenience is perfect for daily public transport users in India, simplifying the management of various expenses with a single card.