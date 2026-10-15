Train passengers buying tickets at counters to get insurance cover
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India has directed the Indian Railways to provide insurance coverage for counter tickets from October 27. The move is aimed at bringing offline bookings in line with online ones, ensuring equal access to insurance for all passengers. The Railway Board will be responsible for implementing this directive, as per a News18 report.
Equality in coverage
SC's directive highlights insurance disparity issue
The Supreme Court's order comes as a response to the disparity in insurance access between online and offline ticket buyers.
The bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan stressed that enough time had been given to authorities to create a system for offline bookings.
The Railways has been directed to implement this arrangement from October 27, with non-compliance leading directly to accountability on the Railway Board.
Insurance details
Insurance expert welcomes the decision
Railway travel insurance offers financial compensation for certain events, such as death or disability due to a covered railway accident. The specific benefits, coverage limits, and exclusions depend on the policy in question.
Manas Kapoor from Policybazaar welcomed the SC's decision, calling it a step toward strengthening passenger safety and financial protection in India.
He said affordable insurance could provide much-needed financial support to passengers and their families in case of unforeseen accidents.
Implementation challenges
Offline purchases account for 11-12% of total railway ticket sales
Krishnamoorthy Rao from Generali Central Insurance said that offline ticket purchases account for nearly 11-12% of total railway tickets sold annually.
Extending insurance to this segment could widen access to travel protection, improve awareness, and reduce barriers to adoption, he said.
However, the premium, coverage limits and process for counter-ticket passengers will depend on the Railways' implementation arrangements.