Trent's revenue jumps 40% in FY25, net profit at ₹1,448cr
Trent Ltd, a major retail player from the Tata Group, saw its shares drop 1.53% on Monday—even though it posted some seriously strong numbers for the quarter ending June 2025 (Q1 FY26) and the full financial year ending March 2025.
Revenue jumped to ₹4,883 crore last quarter, with annual sales hitting ₹17,135 crore and net profit climbing to ₹1,448 crore.
Trent's business looks healthy
Even with the stock slip, Trent's business looks healthy—return on equity stands at a solid 28%, and debt is super low.
The company's also making moves beyond retail by launching a new subsidiary for statutory notice publication and staying open with investors.
If you're watching big names in Indian business or thinking about future careers in retail or finance, Trent's story is worth keeping an eye on.