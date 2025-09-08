HDFC Bank slashes MCLR by up to 5 bps Business Sep 08, 2025

HDFC Bank, India's biggest private lender, has cut its MCLR (that's the rate your EMIs are often linked to) by up to 5 basis points for select tenures.

The new rates, now between 8.55% and 8.75%, kicked in from August 7, 2025.

If you have a home, car, or personal loan tied to MCLR, your interest may get a little lighter during your next reset period.