Saudi Arabia completes 1st-ever drone parcel delivery
Saudi Arabia pulled off its first-ever drone parcel delivery in Jeddah, marking a big step toward futuristic transport under Vision 2030.
The trial, led by the country's aviation and transport authorities, aimed to show how drones can make deliveries safer, faster, and more sustainable.
Drone deliveries across the country by 2026
The whole test followed strict international safety standards (think ICAO and EASA rules), with officials calling it a "breakthrough."
Next up: rolling out drone deliveries across Saudi Arabia by 2026.
Expect more drones in both cities and remote areas as they team up with private companies to speed up logistics and support sustainability.