Why Infosys shares fell despite strong Q1FY26 results
Infosys shares dropped 0.64% to ₹1,435.40 on September 8, 2025—even though the company posted strong April-June results with revenue up 8% and net profit rising 9% from last year.
Market's cautious stance prevails
Despite winning $3.8 billion in big deals (over half brand new), stable profit margins at 20.8%, and a dividend of ₹22 per share for FY25, the market stayed cautious.
Some analysts maintain a 'neutral' stance, even as it raised its growth outlook for the year and kept zero debt on its books.
Investors seek more than just solid numbers
Infosys is showing steady growth and financial strength—but today's market reaction shows investors want more than just solid numbers before getting excited.