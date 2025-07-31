Next Article
Trump strikes $450 billion trade deal with South Korea
President Trump just rolled out a new trade agreement with South Korea, setting a 15% tariff on their exports to the US.
In return, South Korea will invest $350 billion in US projects and buy $100 billion worth of American energy products.
Deal aims to even out trade between the 2 countries
This deal gives US cars, trucks, and farm goods tariff-free access to South Korea, aiming to even out trade between the two countries.
With South Korean President Lee Jae Myung heading to Washington soon for more talks, this agreement could shake up jobs, prices, and future economic ties for both sides.