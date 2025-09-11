Next Article
Trump urges Fed to cut rates, says 'No inflation'
Donald Trump is pushing for a big interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve, saying on Truth Social, "Just out: No Inflation!!!" and criticizing Fed Chair Jerome Powell's leadership.
His call comes as job growth slows and worries about the economy grow louder.
Sal Guatieri's insights on rate cuts
Markets are now betting the Fed will drop its policy rate by 0.25% at meetings coming up soon.
Analyst Sal Guatieri points out that weaker job numbers make more cuts likely, as the Fed tries to keep things steady while the labor market shows signs of slowing down.