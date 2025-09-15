Trump's biannual earnings pitch: What's at stake
President Trump is pushing for public companies to share their earnings every six months instead of every three.
He says this would cut costs and let leaders actually focus on running their businesses, not just prepping reports.
But the SEC—who's required quarterly updates since 1970—would have to sign off before anything changes.
Pros and cons of the plan
Trump's idea would match rules in the UK and EU, where companies usually report twice a year unless they want to do more.
Supporters think fewer reports mean less pressure for quick wins and better long-term planning.
Critics worry it could hide problems longer or make stock prices swing more wildly.
Trump's old idea gets new life
Trump first floated this plan in 2018, but it didn't go anywhere then.
Now, with his return as president in 2025—and support from the Long Term Stock Exchange—the discussion is back.