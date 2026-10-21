TSMC building Japan 3-nanometer chip factory estimated over $23 billion
Business
TSMC is building a new factory in Japan to make super-advanced 3-nanometer chips: think the brains behind AI and future gadgets.
This project, expected to exceed $23 billion, aims to keep up with booming demand for smarter tech both in Japan and worldwide.
TSMC, Sony launch image sensor venture
As part of its big push, TSMC is partnering with Sony Semiconductor Solutions to launch Advanced Vision Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. which will focus on cutting-edge image sensors.
The new plant plans commercial production is scheduled to begin in 2029.
With profits already soaring thanks to high-tech demand, TSMC looks set to stay at the top of the global chip game.