TSMC dominates foundry market with nearly 70% share

TSMC's growth outpaced all top competitors, while the world's top 10 foundries grew by 26.3%; TSMC alone jumped over 36%. In Q3 2025, it reached 71.0% market share as everyone scrambled for advanced chips like AI GPUs. Even with a tiny dip to a still-huge 70.4% in the fourth quarter, its revenue kept climbing.

Competitors and the AI impact

Samsung was a distant second with a 7.2% share in 2025, and others like SMIC, UMC, and GlobalFoundries trailed behind.

TSMC's edge comes from leading tech, think advanced process technologies and packaging for AI hardware, which shows just how much AI is shaping the future of semiconductors right now.