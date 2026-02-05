TSMC to make 3nm chips in Japan, boosting local tech
TSMC just announced it'll make super-advanced 3nm chips at its second Kumamoto plant in Japan—a big leap from the older 6-12nm plans.
CEO C.C. Wei shared the news in Tokyo with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, calling it a major upgrade for Japan's tech scene.
Japan's chip scene is heating up
The investment has jumped to $17 billion, with Japan's government eyeing more support.
PM Takaichi called the project "thrilling," especially since these chips will power things like AI, robotics, and self-driving cars.
With their first Kumamoto plant already running (thanks to Sony and Toyota), and domestic chipmaker Rapidus advancing toward smaller (sub-3nm) chips — timeline not specified in the source — Japan is set to become a serious player in global chipmaking—right when demand for AI tech is exploding.