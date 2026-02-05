TSMC to make 3nm chips in Japan, boosting local tech

Japan's chip scene is heating up

The investment has jumped to $17 billion, with Japan's government eyeing more support.

PM Takaichi called the project "thrilling," especially since these chips will power things like AI, robotics, and self-driving cars.

With their first Kumamoto plant already running (thanks to Sony and Toyota), and domestic chipmaker Rapidus advancing toward smaller (sub-3nm) chips — timeline not specified in the source — Japan is set to become a serious player in global chipmaking—right when demand for AI tech is exploding.