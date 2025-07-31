TVS Credit's net profit jumps 29% in Q1 FY26
TVS Credit just had a standout start to FY26, posting a ₹181 crore net profit—a 29% jump from last year.
The boost came from more people taking loans, with total income rising 6% to ₹1,697 crore and loan disbursements up by 12%.
Over 2 crore customers now
In just three months, over 16 lakh new people took loans from TVS Credit, pushing their total customer base past the two crore mark.
Their assets under management also edged up to nearly ₹27,000 crore. It's part of a steady growth streak for the company.
Diversifying loan offerings
TVS Credit isn't sticking to just one type of loan—they're growing fast in used car loans, tractors, commercial vehicles and even unsecured loans.
They're also investing in smoother processes and better customer experiences so they can keep reaching more people across India.