Uber accuses sexual assault plaintiffs of submitting fake evidence
Uber claims that more than 100 people accusing its drivers of sexual assault or harassment have submitted fake or altered ride receipts as evidence.
The company pointed out things like impossible timestamps, changed driver names, and is now asking US District Judge Charles Breyer to throw out 21 of these cases unless valid proof is provided.
Uber wants another 90 plaintiffs to show real receipts or explain why they don't have them.
This is part of a huge lawsuit—over 2,450 federal cases since 2023—about alleged driver misconduct.
While Uber denies responsibility and highlights its background checks, the court is still sorting through hundreds of related cases and disputes over evidence.