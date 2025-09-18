Next Article
Uber Eats is testing drone deliveries in US cities
Uber Eats will test drone deliveries in select US cities by late 2025, teaming up with Israeli company Flytrex.
Uber tried drone drops back in 2019 but paused due to regulations—now, thanks to changing rules and a small investment from Uber, drone deliveries are being tested again.
Drone deliveries are gaining momentum
This comeback is part of Uber's bigger push into tech partnerships—they've already worked with Waymo on self-driving cars and have plans for electric air taxis.
Flytrex isn't new to this game either; they've handled over 200,000 drone deliveries in the US (and also work with DoorDash).
With regulations easing up, expect more futuristic food drop-offs soon.