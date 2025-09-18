Uber Eats is testing drone deliveries in US cities

Drone deliveries are gaining momentum

This comeback is part of Uber's bigger push into tech partnerships—they've already worked with Waymo on self-driving cars and have plans for electric air taxis.

Flytrex isn't new to this game either; they've handled over 200,000 drone deliveries in the US (and also work with DoorDash).

With regulations easing up, expect more futuristic food drop-offs soon.