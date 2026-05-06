Uber Q1 revenue jumps 14% to $13.2B, forecasts stronger bookings

Uber One surpasses 50 million users

Delivery and freight are pulling ahead, with those segments beating forecasts while ride-hailing came up a bit short.

Uber credits global delivery demand, new markets like Denmark, and efficiency boosts from AI for its growth.

The Uber One membership is also a hit (the program has surpassed 50 million users and accounts for roughly half of Uber's gross bookings).

Investors liked what they saw: shares popped 8% after the news, though challenges like bad weather and high fuel prices remain on the radar.