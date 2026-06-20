Ubisoft cofounder Guillemot dies in plane crash near La Baule
Business
Claude Guillemot, one of the brothers behind Ubisoft (the studio known for games like Assassin's Creed and Just Dance), tragically died in a small-plane crash near La Baule Airport in France on Friday.
Both he and the other passenger did not survive.
Guillemot helped launch Ubisoft, led foundation
Guillemot helped launch Ubisoft back in 1986, shaping it into a gaming powerhouse.
He also led the Guillemot Foundation, showing his commitment to giving back.
Many in the gaming world are feeling this loss deeply.