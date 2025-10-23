UCO Bank is hiring apprentices: How to apply Business Oct 23, 2025

Thinking about a career in banking? UCO Bank has just opened applications for its 2025-26 Apprenticeship Program, giving freshers a chance to get real-world banking experience.

You can apply online between October 21 and October 30, 2025—just make sure you register on the NATS portal first before heading to the UCO Bank or BFSI SSC career sites.