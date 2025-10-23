Next Article
UCO Bank is hiring apprentices: How to apply
Business
Thinking about a career in banking? UCO Bank has just opened applications for its 2025-26 Apprenticeship Program, giving freshers a chance to get real-world banking experience.
You can apply online between October 21 and October 30, 2025—just make sure you register on the NATS portal first before heading to the UCO Bank or BFSI SSC career sites.
Online test will be part of selection process
Applicants will need to clear an Online Test that checks your skills in General/Financial Awareness, English, Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, and Quantitative Aptitude.
It's a key step to show you're ready for banking life.
For updates or more details, keep an eye on UCO Bank's official website.