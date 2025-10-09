Next Article
UK chipmaker Graphcore to invest $1.3B in India
Business
Graphcore, a UK chipmaker now owned by SoftBank, is putting £1 billion ($1.3 billion) into India to open a new AI research center in Bengaluru.
This big move is all about boosting their presence in India's fast-growing AI scene, and it was announced just ahead of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to India in 2025.
Graphcore's ambitious hiring plans
Graphcore will hire up to 500 people in India over the next five years for its Bengaluru hub, where teams will work on Intelligence Processing Units (IPUs)—specialized chips that speed up AI tasks.
Since being acquired by SoftBank in 2024, Graphcore has announced plans to expand hiring and invest further in AI hardware, aiming to strengthen its position in the global semiconductor market.