UltraTech Cement hit with ₹782cr tax notice Business Dec 21, 2025

UltraTech Cement just got a hefty tax notice from the GST and Excise department in Patna, asking for ₹390 crore in alleged unpaid taxes—plus an equal penalty and some interest.

The issue? Authorities say there were problems with GST compliance and how input tax credits were used from 2018-19 to 2022-23.

UltraTech isn't backing down though—they plan to contest this order through legal options.