Umiya Mobile shares list at ₹69 on SME platform
Umiya Mobile made a solid entry on the BSE SME platform, with shares listing at ₹69—about 4.5% higher than the ₹66 issue price.
The IPO, open July 28-31, was subscribed 2.57 times overall, showing decent interest from both retail and non-institutional investors.
Strong growth in revenue and profits
Started in Rajkot back in 2012, Umiya Mobile runs over 200 stores across Gujarat and Maharashtra, selling smartphones from big brands like Apple and Samsung.
In FY25, they pulled in revenue (up 33% year-on-year) and saw profits jump by 141%.
IPO details
Funds raised will help pay off loans and support company growth plans.
The IPO was managed by Smart Horizon Capital Advisors; employees got a special discount of ₹22 per share as part of the deal.