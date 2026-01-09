Budget presentation on February 1: Will markets open on Sunday?

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) has proposed key dates for the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, which happens to be a Sunday this year. This will also be the 88th Budget since Independence. The President's address is scheduled for January 28 and the Economic Survey will be tabled in Parliament on January 29.

Session details Parliament's Budget Session: A look at the schedule The first part of Parliament's Budget Session will run from January 28 to February 13. The second part is scheduled between March 9 and April 2. Since 2017, the government has been presenting the Budget at 11:00am on February 1, instead of the earlier practice of tabling it on February 28. This was done to facilitate early implementation of budgetary measures with the start of a new financial year.

Past instances Weekend budget presentation: A precedent and its impact Presenting the Budget on a weekend isn't new. Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2025 on a Saturday. The late Arun Jaitley, former finance minister, delivered the 2015 and 2016 Budgets on February 28, which were a Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The key question now is whether markets will be open on this day. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is considering keeping equity markets open if the Union Budget is presented as scheduled.