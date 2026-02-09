Union Budget 2026: ₹20,000cr set aside for deep-tech fund

Deep-tech fund managers expected to be in place by May

The RDI scheme is all about building a massive ₹1 lakh crore fund over the next few years to power startups and deep-tech projects in AI, quantum computing, biotech, semiconductors, and clean energy.

With nearly 200 applications in for new fund managers (expected to be picked by May), there's real momentum behind supporting young innovators and future-focused tech—so if you're dreaming of building something big in science or tech, this could be your moment.