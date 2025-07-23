Next Article
United Breweries's profit jumps to ₹184 crore in Q1
United Breweries just posted a 6% jump in profit for April-June, reaching ₹184 crore.
Revenue shot up nearly 16%, thanks to an 11% boost in overall sales and a standout 46% growth in their premium beer segment.
Revenue up nearly 16%
Despite tough competition and a tricky economy, United Breweries is growing by focusing on higher-end brands.
Their EBIT rose 10%, showing that their push toward premium products is working—even if margins dipped slightly.
Younger customers driving demand for premium beers
Younger customers with more spending power are driving demand for premium beers.
The company plans to keep investing in cool branding and expand its capacity, aiming to stay ahead even as costs rise.