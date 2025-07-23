Next Article
Infosys forms global expert advisory council to boost AI innovation
Infosys just launched an expert advisory council to help sharpen its focus on AI and stay ahead in tech innovation.
The group brings together global specialists who'll offer fresh perspectives, with CTO Rafi Tarafdar saying it's all about creating smarter solutions for clients and pushing innovation further.
Council to drive collaboration through Infosys's Living Labs
The team includes a cybersecurity pro, a cognitive psychologist, an AI researcher, and a top tech influencer—so there's a real mix of brains here.
Their ideas will shape new research paths, drive collaboration (especially through Infosys's Living Labs), and keep Infosys plugged into cutting-edge global trends.