Sensex and Nifty are set to open higher today
Today's a big day for Indian markets—Infosys, Dr. Reddy's, Coforge, Tata Consumer Products, Bikaji Foods, and Bajaj Housing Finance are all dropping their Q1 FY26 earnings.
They're part of a huge wave: 58 companies are reporting just today, with even more like Paytm and Nestle India sharing results this week.
Global cues
Markets are expected to open on a positive note thanks to upbeat vibes from Asia after a US-Japan trade deal.
Last session saw Sensex and Nifty slip a bit, so investors are being advised to stick with solid companies as earnings roll in.
All eyes are especially on Infosys and Dr. Reddy's, since their numbers could sway market trends this week.