Next Article
UPI clocked 20.7 billion payments in October
Business
UPI had a massive month in October 2025, handling 20.7 billion payments—a 3.6% jump from September and its highest ever.
The total value hit ₹27.28 lakh crore, thanks to festive shopping.
On its busiest day, UPI processed a whopping 750 million transactions.
UPI is not just an Indian story anymore
UPI is not just an Indian story anymore—UPI is spreading to places like France, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, and even Peru.
As more people use it for small purchases every day, UPI is quietly shaping how money moves for an entire generation.