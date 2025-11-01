Next Article
Pine Labs files for ₹4,000cr IPO: Key details
Pine Labs, one of India's big names in payments and fintech, just posted its first-ever quarterly profit—₹4.8 crore—for the June quarter of FY26, thanks to a 17.8% jump in revenue.
Riding this momentum, the company is now gearing up for a major IPO that could value it between $4 billion and $5 billion.
Pine Labs's stellar growth and upcoming IPO
Over the past year, Pine Labs boosted its operating revenue by 28.5% to ₹2,274 crore and trimmed down its net loss from ₹341 crore to ₹145 crore.
The company has also grown its network to 198 financial partners and now processes payments for 690 brands—moving a massive $46 billion in transactions last quarter alone.
With plans to issue fresh shares worth ₹2,600 crore plus an offer-for-sale component, all eyes are on their upcoming IPO.