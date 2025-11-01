Pine Labs files for ₹4,000cr IPO: Key details

Pine Labs's stellar growth and upcoming IPO

Over the past year, Pine Labs boosted its operating revenue by 28.5% to ₹2,274 crore and trimmed down its net loss from ₹341 crore to ₹145 crore.

The company has also grown its network to 198 financial partners and now processes payments for 690 brands—moving a massive $46 billion in transactions last quarter alone.

With plans to issue fresh shares worth ₹2,600 crore plus an offer-for-sale component, all eyes are on their upcoming IPO.