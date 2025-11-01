Next Article
NVIDIA CEO Huang sells $1B in shares amid AI chip demand
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang has sold more than $1 billion in company shares since June, riding a wave of demand for AI chips that sent NVIDIA's stock soaring over 40%.
His latest sale—part of a pre-planned arrangement—wrapped up just as NVIDIA hit new highs.
Huang's wealth skyrockets as NVIDIA hits new highs
Thanks to this surge, NVIDIA's value shot up to $5 trillion and helped create seven billionaires at the company, including Huang himself (now worth $175.7 billion).
He's also given back by donating over $300 million in shares to charity this year.
Other insiders have cashed out too, showing just how much the AI boom is changing fortunes across NVIDIA.